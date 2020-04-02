Vegetable Parchment Market Size & Share 2018 | Prominent Outlook 2023: Ahlstrom Corporation, Scan Holdings, Amol Group, Tianming Paper, The Foodwrap Co, Sinep Impex

Feb 2019, (New York) – Vegetable Parchment Market report 2018 provides key statistics on the market status of the Global manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Vegetable (paper) parchment is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf.

The global market size of Vegetable Parchment is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.

The compnaies include:

Ahlstrom Corporation, Scan Holdings, Amol Group, Tianming Paper, The Foodwrap Co, Sinep Impex et al.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment. For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023.

This report covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed. For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Vegetable Parchmentas well as some small players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

Chapter 2- Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3- Preface

Chapter 4- Market Landscape

Chapter 5- Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6- Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7- Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8- Trading Analysis

Chapter 9- Historical and Current Vegetable Parchment Market in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10- Historical and Current Vegetable Parchment Market in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11- Historical and Current Vegetable Parchment Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12- Historical and Current Vegetable Parchment Market in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13- Historical and Current Vegetable Parchment Market in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14- Summary for Global Vegetable Parchment Market (2013-2018)

Chapter 15- Global Vegetable Parchment Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16- Company Profile

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

