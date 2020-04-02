Water Treatment Market Analysis, Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast 2025

Analytical Research Cognizance Shares Updated Report on “Water Treatment Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

This report focuses on Water Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Water Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Water & wastewater treatment processes such as softening, deodorization and purification make the water more useful and potable.

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

GE Water & Process Technologies

Solenis

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Ecolab

Kemira Chemicals

Lonza

Buckman Laboratories International

BAW Water Additives U.K.

Water Treatment Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Water Treatment Market Segment by Type

Physical

Chemical

Membrane

Others

Water Treatment Market Segment by Application

Municipal

Power Generation

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Water Treatment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Water Treatment Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Water Treatment Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Water Treatment Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Water Treatment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Water Treatment Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Treatment Business

Chapter Eight: Water Treatment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Water Treatment Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

