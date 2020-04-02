Whey Protein Market Demand, Supply, Industry Statistics, Growth, Segmentation and Research Report 2019 to 2025

Arcognizance.com shared “Whey Protein Market” Report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

This report focuses on Whey Protein volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Whey Protein market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Whey Protein market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The global functional food and nutraceuticals market is the immediate parent market of the global whey protein ingredients market. Owing to the rising inclination toward health and fitness, consumers across countries are purchasing products that contain high amount of protein. The inclination toward health and wellness trend is going to rise in the coming years and it is favorable for the global whey protein ingredients market.

Increase in the percentage of elder people across the global will be the primary factor for increase of the global whey protein market over the expected period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agropur

Arla Foods

Fonterra

Milk Specialties

Glanbia

AMCO Proteins

Hilmar Ingredients

Sports Supplements

Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board

Whey Protein Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Whey Protein Market Segment by Type

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Others

Whey Protein Market Segment by Application

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

