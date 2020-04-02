White Biotechnology Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 262.3 Bn by 2024

This report on the white biotechnology market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Environment concerns related to emission of greenhouse gases and dependence on non-renewable resources are the major challenges in the developed and developing nations.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the white biotechnology market and helps understand the various driving factors for the growth of the market. The market overview section analyzes market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis has been covered in terms of bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants and substitutes, and competitive rivalry in the global white biotechnology market. Value chain analysis and other market dynamics factors such as market attractiveness analysis have also been explained in order to deliver a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the global casting and splinting (supplies and equipment) market.

The white biotechnology market has been segmented based on product, application, feedstock, and region. Based on product, the market has been segmented into biochemical, biofuel, biomaterial, and bioproduct. In terms of application, the market has been categorized into food & feed, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, textile, energy, and others. Based on feedstock, the market has been segmented into grains & starch crops, agricultural residues, food waste, forestry material, animal by-product, energy crops, and urban & suburban waste.

The executive summary provides detailed insights about the report and the market in general. This elaborate executive summary provides a glimpse into the present scenario of the global white biotechnology market, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The executive summary also provides overall information and data analysis of the global white biotechnology market with respect to market segments based on product, application, feedstock, and geographic regions. The market for white biotechnology has been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, effectiveness, sales revenue, and geographic presence. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Bn for each product type, application, and feedstock has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024. This report on the white biotechnology market also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

Geographically, the white biotechnology market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2024, along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The research study also incorporates the competitive scenario in these regions.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants as well as existing players to help establish a strong presence in the market and increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the white biotechnology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., DuPont, Corbion, DSM, Novozymes, and Lesaffre.

