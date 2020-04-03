3D Printing of Metals Consumption Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Global 3D Printing of Metals Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 3D Printing of Metals market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the 3D Printing of Metals market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

The demand for metal products made by 3D printing is expanding in industrial market. And the 3D printing of metals?s market is currently by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including EOS GmbH, Concept Laser GmbH, SLM etc.

3D Printing of Metals, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry.3D printing of metals works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.

The 3D Printing of Metals Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Other

Segmentation by application:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

EOS GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

SLM

3D Systems

Arcam AB

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Exone

Wuhan Binhu

Bright Laser Technologies

Huake 3D

Syndaya

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Printing of Metals market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 3D Printing of Metals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Printing of Metals players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Printing of Metals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 3D Printing of Metals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 3D Printing of Metals Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 3D Printing of Metals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Company Formations

2.2.2 Company Law Compliance Services

2.2.3 Corporate Governance Services

2.3 3D Printing of Metals Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 3D Printing of Metals Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global 3D Printing of Metals by Players

3.1 Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global 3D Printing of Metals Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: 3D Printing of Metals by Regions

4.1 3D Printing of Metals Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe 3D Printing of Metals Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas 3D Printing of Metals Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas 3D Printing of Metals Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas 3D Printing of Metals Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

………………….Continued

