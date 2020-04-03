APEJ to Witness Significant Growth in the Global Textural Food Ingredients Market During 2017 – 2027

The growing consumer demand for better texture and taste in food products consumed has forced food manufacturers to resort to product innovation in textural food ingredients to cater to a diversified consumer palate. Future Market Insights has recently published a new report titled “Textural Food Ingredients Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012- 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” that studies the global textural food ingredients market over a 10 year assessment period (2017 to 2027) and provides vital insights into the factors impacting revenue growth of the global and regional markets, along with detailed forecasts based on the market segmentation.

Trends Observed in the Global Textural Food Ingredients Market The analysis reveals some interesting trends in the demand for and consumption of textural food ingredients over the forecast period. A rise in multi-texture eating experiences has been noted across the key developing economies. Innovation in textural food ingredients has helped manufacturers reduce the cost of food products and there is an increasing adoption of the non-GMO hydrocolloid system. Developing nations are key opportunity areas for manufacturers operating in the global textural food ingredients market and there is an increasing focus on e-commerce and social media to reach a larger customer base. Digital media is fast emerging as a boon for key players in the global textural food ingredients market.

Global Textural Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation and Forecast The global textural food ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of Functionality (Emulsifying Agent, Thickening Agent, Stabilising Agent, Gelling Agent, Others); Application (Dairy Products and Frozen Food, Bakery and Confectionery, Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments, Beverages, Snacks and Savoury, Meat and Poultry Products, Pet Food); Type (Hydrocolloids, Starch and Derivatives, Emulsifiers, Others); Form (Concentrate, Powders, Flakes); and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, MEA).

Hydrocolloids type segment will remain dominant throughout the forecast period with over 55% market share, followed by Emulsifiers at 29% value share

Stabilising Agent segment by functionality will lead in terms of market value, estimated to reach a valuation in excess of US$ 7,800 Mn by 2027 end

By application, the Dairy Products and Frozen Food segment will remain dominant with almost US$ 4,500 Mn in revenues by end 2027 and a CAGR of 5.5%

The Powder form segment will dominate the global market in terms of value share, estimated to hold more than 45% share of the market by 2027 end

North America region will dominate the global market for textural food ingredients, with almost 30% value share and revenues in excess of US$ 5,200 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2027

Global Textural Food Ingredients Market: Vendor Analysis The report features some of the prominent players operating in the global textural food ingredients market such as Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., Dohler GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., CHS Inc., Ingredients Inc., C.P. Kelco, Naturex SA, FMC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Foodchem International Corporation, Symrise AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Furest Day Lawson Holdings Limited, Lonza Group Ltd. The global textural food ingredients market is highly fragmented; however, the market is more inclined towards technically superior and sophisticated products. Leading market players are targeting the growing economies in the APEJ region, owing to an increasing consumer preference for more variety in texture and taste in food products across various countries in the region.

