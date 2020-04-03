Cook-up Starch Market Forecast And Growth 2018 – 2028

The cook-up starch market is expected to remain under the influence of rising demand for label-friendly starches and growing preference for instant and cook-up applications. Demand for cook-up starch is increasing against the backdrop of proliferating processed food industry that highly utilizes thickening agents, thereby driving the growth of the cook-up starch market.

Manufacturers in the cook-up starch market are engaged in aligning their product portfolio to ongoing label-friendly trend. For instance, Cargill has introduced a new range of label-friendly functional cook-up starches in its SimPure™ portfolio, with the addition of three potato starches manufactured for meat, meat alternatives and culinary applications. Manufacturers in the cook-up starch market are also involved in introducing non-GMO cook-up starches. Further, introduction of thermal-resistant cook-up starch is trending owing to evolving industrial manufacturing processes in the functional food industry.

As demand for ready-to-eat food is on the rise against the backdrop of growing population of working women and increasing preference for convenience among time-pressed consumers is expected to augur well for the cook-up starch market. A list of extensive end users including multiple food industry verticals and pet food is expected to bolster the growth of the cook-up starch market during the forecast period.

Market Outlook Starches have wide applications in the food industry and have been innovatively developed to improve the functionality of food products and now available in three major categories, namely instant, modified and pregelatinized. The cook-up starch is part of the instant and modified starches segment. The cook-up starches possess a unique property to swell and form a gel after its suspension in cold water which is followed by heating. The cook-up starch offers excellent texturizing and stabilizing properties in batters and flour mixes. The cook-up starch is a white to pale yellow colored powder and is ideal to use as a thickener in food processing industries. The growth of the cook-up starch market is governed by the demand for products which offer distinctive features and have advantages over the currently used starches. With the markets for functional, clean label and shelf-stable starches are growing, the cook up-starch market is expected to witness a concurrent growth. Advanced research in overcoming the shortcomings of the current starch product portfolio is the basic factor that has fuelled the growth of the cook-up starch market.

Top Importers of Potato Starch, 2016 Reasons for Covering this Title In the overall starch market, the key players are focusing on launching innovative cook-up starch products that cater the specific demands of the food manufacturers. For instance, in May 2017, Tate & Lyle launched 17 new non-GMO starches, which also include the Rezista cook-up starch and Maxi-Gel cook-up starch, intended for applications in the dairy and soups industry. In some countries, such as Japan, positive changes in the legislation concerning enlistment of food additives on product labels has also opened up market potential for international cook-up starch producers. With major developments such as product launches and global expansions taking place, the cook-up starch market has made a separate and stronghold position for itself in the starch market and hence, other prospects of the cook-up starch market are also essential to scrutinize.

Global Cook-up Starch Market: Segmentation On basis of type, the cook-up starch market is segmented as:

Native

Modified Physically modified Chemically modified



On the basis of source, the cook-up starch market is segmented as:

Potato

Wheat

Corn

Tapioca

rice

Others

On the basis of end use, the cook-up starch market is segmented as:

Food Industry Bakery Confectionary Convenience Foods Dairy Meat, poultry & seafood Soups, sauces and spreads Cake mixes and Gravy mixes Dips & Dressings Cereals & Snacks Baby food Ready meals Processing Industry Nutrition bars and drinks Functional Food

Pet Food

Others

Global Cook-up Starch Market: Key Players Examples of some of the key players operating in the cook-up starch market are Cargill Inc., SÜDSTÄRKE GMBH, Roquette, Tate & Lyle, Carst & Walker (C&W), Avebe, MGP, ASIA FRUCTOSE CO., LTD., Visco Starch, AGRANA Starch, Emsland Group, Ingredion, BENEO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Grain Processing Corporation and Helios Kemostik, d.o.o., among others.

