Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2018 – 2028

According to the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), in the year 2015, across the OECD countries, around 20% of the adult population was obese. Moreover, more than one in four adults is obese in countries such as Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, etc. Over the past few years, the prevalence rate of obesity and overweight has surged, especially in United States & Canada and European countries such as France, Switzerland etc. and are expected to increase as forecasted in the below graph by OECD.

Attributed to these factors, a number of countries have initiated taxation policies over the past few years as means to increase the pricing of unhealthy products such as food products with high salt content, fat or sugar or beverages with high sugar content. In addition, a large spectrum of consumer awareness policies has been initiated by various countries which have created a negative halo effect for conventional food products thus creating a positive momentum for the low fat or non-fat food product henceforth creating a rapidly increasing traction of these products in major supermarket/hypermarket retail chains.

The organoleptic properties of dairy products coupled with their positive image among consumer makes them as most desirable ingredients in the food and beverage industry, however, their high-fat content has been a restraining factor of their growth over the decades which has increased the demand for non-fat dairy ingredients which have the fat content of 1.5% or less (by weight). Cultured non-fat dairy ingredients are dairy products obtained from fermentation by the action of suitable micro-organism either naturally or artificially. Majority of cultured non-fat dairy ingredients are used in the production of non-fat dairy yogurt which has seen a meteoric growth in terms of consumption in developed cluster of countries aside from this non-fat dairy ingredient are also gaining popularity in developing countries among millennial owing increasing traction of low fat and non-fat dairy products, which is also expected to drive the growth of cultured non-fat dairy ingredient market over the forecast period

Reasons for Covering this Title. The demand for dairy products is growing swiftly across the globe as consumers appreciate the value of these products as great-tasting with quality nutrition which can be seen clearly in the below infographics which shows the per capita expenditure US$ on dairy products in Europe. However, lifestyle-related diseases which include diabetes, obesity, and various cardiac and heart-related disease are increasing. All these conditions are a result of unhealthy lifestyle led by consumers and are considered preventable or curable with better diets and certain lifestyle changes. Many of these conditions are due to consumption of high fat and low nutrition diets and food products. Rising awareness regarding these facts is resulting in increased global demand for enriched products that are also low in trans-fats, calories, and sugars, which is anticipated to drive the cultured non-fat dairy

According to WHO, over 1.9 billion adults (> 18 years of age) were overweight in the year 2014, with 600 million of these are obese. This growing awareness is serving as a key driver for the market growth of cultured non-fat dairy ingredients as dairy-based ingredients are generally positioned as a satiety ingredient that is also perceived as natural.

Global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients: Market Segmentation On the basis of the fermentation process, the global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Natural Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

Artificial Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

On the basis of nature, the global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients market has been segmented as

Organic Compliant and Citified Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

Kosher Certified Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

Conventional Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

On the basis of form, the global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients in Liquid Form

Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients in Powder form

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales of Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients –

Indirect Sales of Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

Store based retailing of Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience stores Discount stores Independent Small Groceries

Online retail of Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients

Global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients market are Fonterra Co-Operative Group, All American Food, Inc., SmithFoods, Inc, Agri-Mark, Inc, Land O’ Lakes, Inc, Dairy Farmers of America, Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc, Arion Dairy Products B.V., Innova Food Ingredients S.A. and Sterling Agro Industries Ltd among other Cultured Non-Fat Dairy Ingredients players

