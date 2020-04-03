Digital Scent Technology – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2023

2019-2023 Digital Scent Technology Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A Digital scent technology is one of the growing technology which enable in generating and sensing different types of smells via digital medium. It basically uses hardware devices such as e-nose, scent synthesizer and various sensors such as polymer sensor, piezoelectric sensor, MOSFET sensor and optical fiber sensors. Scent synthesizer are USB port small device with an ordinary electrical outlet to generate smell. Factors motivating the growth of Digital scent technology Market are increasing uses of bio-sensing technology and uses of e-nose in healthcare sector.

Digital scent technology is high cost and still ongoing technology which needs major improvements and innovations, these adverse factors may affect the growth of this market. However, the emerging application of digital scent technology technologies in gaming enterprise, marketing of perfume & flavour products in more affective way are the major driving factors for the growth of this market. Currently, the roles and applications of digital scent technology in the designing of vivid website and business tools have provided new opportunities to this market.

Geographically digital scent technology market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region represents considerably a largest market for digital scent technology in terms of its uses and captures the highest market share. Advancement in medical technology enable to detect the level of sickness of a person the way they smell. One of the recent research states, diseases have distinctive smells. People with typhoid fever smell like baked bread. And people with diabetes smell like rotten apples.

“According to Smithsonian Magazine, scientists used the device to sample the breaths of more than 1,400 people and found it could diagnose 17 different diseases — Parkinson’s, lung cancer, kidney failure, MS, Crohn’s disease, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer, just to name a few — with 86% accuracy.” Developing nations that are experiencing impressive growth in their economy over the past few years such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa have a great potential for digital scent technology market. Europe is expected to have a lucrative growth in this market. The extensive government funding in the field of R&D, to protect public health have strengthen the EU in digital scent technology market. The major countries that will contribute to the market are UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy.

The global players in the digital scent technology market include Airsense analytics, Alpha mos SA, The e-nose company, Nevadanano, Aromyx. The strategy adopted in these companies are continuous investments in (R&D) which made them progress over the past several years in producing various digital scent products. Recently “The e-nose company” has developed Aeonose, from a healthcare point of view. This unit is used in diagnosis of tuberculosis and throat cancer without any complex calibration. Continuous improvement on digital scent technology systems helps market player to offers high-value product and services across different platforms.

Companies Mentioned

AIRSENSE ANALYTICS

2. ALPHA MOS SA

3. AMS AG

4. AROMYX

5. ELECTRONIC SENSOR TECHNOLOGY

6. MOOD MEDIA

7. NEVADANANO

8. OLORAMA TECHNOLOGY

9. OWLSTONE

10. SCENT SCIENCES CORPORATION

11. SCENTCOM LTD.

12. SCENTSATIONAL TECHNOLOGIES

13. SENSIGENT

14. SMITHS DETECTION INC.

15. THE ENOSE COMPANY

16. VAPOR COMMUNICATIONS

