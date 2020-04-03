Drone Transponders Market : Mainly driven by efficiency, stability and safety factors governed with unmanned aerial system

A transponder is a wireless control, communications, and monitoring device that receive and automatically responds to an incoming signal. Transponders provide location and positioning information about smart unmanned aerial vehicles. It can turn an uncooperative unmanned aerial system into a cooperative unmanned aerial system by offering user friendly interface with advanced versions modules. The transponders which are mounted on drone to detect and display specific parameters in real time are called as drone transponder.

The drone transponders have very simple module integration and configuration via UART interface and controlling commands. Owing to the simple assembly design, it’s very easy to use and operate. It is also built with the clear bright display with and without touch functionality to create user friendly interface within end user. This display shows the information about the pressure and density altitude, outside air temperature, icing alert and some other parameters. And the dedicated software provided with drone transponder allows the end-user to determine the device properties in less time, which building the path towards quick prototyping.

The software allows simple configuration of the module and data visualization in various modes, from raw data, through tabular and 3D views. Furthermore, these drone transponder are come up with small size and low weight with numerous operating mode or versions. Hence, there are several types of drone transponders are available in market such as mode A, mode C, mode S, mode S with ADS-B out and others.

Currently, the classical transponder are being replaced by advanced versions of mode S transponder. Advance transponder uses half the electrical power of classical transponder. But along with such less power consumption by the drone transponder, it still transmitting at a higher signal power and its effective design reduces waste heat in the avionics stack. That can reduces the load on the aircraft electrical system, which results in improved reliability of the overall system. The mid-air collisions of unmanned aerial vehicles or drone can be prevented by using the latest drone transponders for example automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast compatible transponder. The automatic dependent surveillance – broadcast technology is known for sensing and avoiding the possible collisions by detecting the distance of another drone using corresponding sensors.

The efficiency, stability and safety factors governed with unmanned aerial system and package delivery occurs out of line of sight have mostly increased the demand for drone transponder. The need for higher efficiency and safety is attained to avoid drone collisions which barricade the safe routing of commercial drones. The further application for drone transponders are in military drones and in lightweight commercial drones for real estate, consumer photography, the military, border control, law enforcement, homeland security, agriculture, utility infrastructure surveillance, and aerial mapping drives the growth of drone transponder globally. However, the mode S drone transponder manufacturers has to face market hindrance occurred due to replacement of mode S with mode A and Mode C. In spite of this, the manufacturers of mode S drone transponder are come up with the retrofit versions of mode S in the market.

The drone transponders market can be bifurcated on the basis of type, mode of operation, end-use and geographical regions. By type, drone transponders market can be further divided into compatible and non-compatible automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) drone transponder. ADS-B compatible drone transponder segment consider for the major shares of the drone transponders market. In terms of mode of operation, the drone transponder market can be segmented into mode A, mode C, and mode S. By end-use, drone transponder market can be segmented into commercial use and military use. Furthermore, the drone transponders market can also be segmented according to region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The drone transponders market has extensive growth potential owing to increasing demand of protected airways by various end-user segments. Key players of drone transponders market are focusing on the rising their production by investing in research and development segment to provide qualitative products to the customers. Many players are involved in the drone transponders market with moderate solution portfolio. Some of the key vendors in the drone transponders market are Microair Avionics Pty Ltd., Sagetech Corporation, Sandia Aerospace Corporation, uAvionix Corporation, Micro Systems, Inc., Trig Avionics Limited, Teletronics Technology Corporation, Aerobits, FreeFlight Systems, L3 Technologies, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., and others.