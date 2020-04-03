Dyes Market 2019 – Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, BEZEMA, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Aarti Industries Ltd, Osaka Godo, Setas, Atul, Anand International, LonSen, Runtu and Others

Dyes can be found in some industries, from textile to leather, from paper to paint & coating. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 1127.69 K MT in 2016, contributing 79.78% market share.

China has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of dyes. In 2016, China consumed 723.63 K MT dyes. The follower is india, whose consumption volume was 176.68 K MT. Since dyes are mainly used in textile industry, the targeted clients of dyes industry distributes in countries, where textile industry is promising.

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.

Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as disperse dyes, reactive dyes, sulfur dyes, vat dyes, acid dyes, direct dyes, cationic dyes and so on. Among of those types, disperse dyes accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2016, consumption volume of disperse dyes was 627.31 K MT, with the share of 44.38%, followed by reactive dyes, which held 29.30% consumption market share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical, BEZEMA, Bodal Chemical, Sumitomo, Eksoy, Aarti Industries Ltd, Osaka Godo, Setas, Atul, Anand International, LonSen, Runtu, Jihua Group, Transfar, Hubei Chuyuan, Tianjin Hongfa, YaBuLai Dyestuff, Yabang, Linfen Dyeing, Dalian Dyestuffs, Zhongdan, ANOKY, Tianjin Dek Chemical, Zhejiang Jinguang Industrial and Matex Chemicals.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dyes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dyes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other

Segmentation by application:

Textile

Leather

Paper

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dyes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dyes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dyes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dyes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dyes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

