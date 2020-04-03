E-Commerce Payment Market Future Roadmap to 2024 – Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, Master Card, China UnionPay, American Express, JCB and Discover

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/76736/

However, this trend is not expected to continue in 2016, as a growth rate of 17.5% is forecast, which would result in a global E-commerce turnover of $2,671bn. Even though this growth rate is still significant, its decrease can be seen as a first sign of the global E-commerce market becoming more mature.

In comparison with last year, China’s ecommerce market grew significantly faster than the one of the US. Compared to 2016, Chinese ecommerce sales grew by 27.2%, while in the US it grew by 8.99 %.For 2017 as well, the Chinese E-commerce market is expected to increase much faster than the American one (24% vs. 9%). As a result, it will continue to increase its lead even further.

According to this study, over the next five years the E-commerce Payment market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1455200 million by 2024, from US$ 786500 million in 2019.

Major E-commerce Payment Market Players

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

E-commerce Payment Market report presents an in-depth assessment of the E-commerce Payment including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for E-commerce Payment investments from 2018 till 2024.

E-commerce Payment Market Report 2018-2024 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report firstly introduced the E-commerce Payment basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Global E-commerce Payment Market competition by top manufacturers with production, price, revenue (value) and market share of each manufacturers.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the E-commerce Payment market and suggests approaches. It also contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations.

Key Vision of E-commerce Payment Market

– Historical, Present and Future Market

– Supply and Demand

– Price and Cost

– Drivers and Challenges

– Key Vendors

– Market Strategies

– Industry Value Chain

– Regions

Global E-commerce Payment Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

– North America

– South America

– Asia & Pacific

– Europe

– MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well such as United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS and Brazil etc.

Global E-commerce Payment Market – Key Manufacturers Segment

– Company Profile

– Main Business Information

– SWOT Analysis

– Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

– Market Share

Reason to Buy

1. This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

2. It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

3. It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow

4. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

About Us:

Search4Research is a premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services. Our research and consulting services help businesses around the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly evolving marketplace. We continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of end industries to ensure our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers. Our goal is to empower global businesses with accurate, actionable insights which would help them to strategize, plan ahead, and ultimately succeed in their endeavors.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]