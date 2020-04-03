Fermented Sweeteners Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2018 – 2028

Fermented Sweeteners Market Outlook Nowadays, sugar-free food products are garnering attention in developed countries due to their low-calorie content, and the sweeteners that facilitate their production are the most noticeable ingredients in the food industry. Thus, various food ingredient manufacturers are using fermented sweeteners with low-calorie content instead of high-calorie sugar. Numerous scientific researches have proved the safety of low-calorie sweeteners used in the food industry in the U.S., namely acesulfame K, neotame, sucralose, saccharin, and aspartame. Fermented sweeteners offer excellent taste with better sweetness intensity, enhanced sweetness quality without the off-note bitterness aftertaste, which is common with other sweeteners. Low-calorie fermented sweeteners help in weight management. Obesity is a growing problem globally and the most severe problem among small children. According to an independent study published in the Journal of Pediatrics, there is a substantial increase in the severe obesity among children aging 2 to 5 years. The survey from 1999 to 2016 among 3,000 children showed that the obesity rate among kids aged 2 to 5 years rose from 9% to 14% in 2016.

Fermented Sweeteners Market: Reasons for Covering This Title Nowadays, consumers are demanding naturally-sourced plant-based food ingredients and non-GMO products, owing to their health benefits and the rise in consumer spending on food products, which is fuelling the growth of the food industry. The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among the population and the intensifying demand for fortified products and packaged foods along with the growing demand for re-formulated products with low-calorie fermented sweeteners are some of the leading factors for companies in fermented sweeteners market to focus on. However, currently, the setup cost of a fermentation-based production facility is higher than increasing new farming area with similar stevia production capacity in developing countries, such as India, Africa, and other countries in Asia, may hamper the growth of the fermented sweeteners market.

Global Fermented Sweeteners: Market Segmentation On the basis of the product type, the global fermented sweeteners market can be segmented as:

Natural Sweeteners Maple Syrup Stevia Molasses Coconut Sugar Agave Nectar Xylitol Others

Artificial Sweeteners Nutritive Sweeteners Non-nutritive Sweeteners



On the basis of the source, the global fermented sweeteners market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of the application, the global fermented sweeteners market can be segmented as:

Food & Beverages Bakery Goods Sweet Spreads Confectionery and Chewing Gums Alcoholic Non-Alcoholic Others

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market Growth of Fermented Sweeteners Market by Product Type, 2017 Global Fermented Sweeteners Market: Key Players Some of the prominent players operating in the global fermented sweeteners market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Evolva Holding Company, PureCircle Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill Inc., Sweet Green Fields LLC, Holland Sweetener Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., T. Hasegawa USA, The Truvía Company LLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Kerry Group, Senomyx, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sweet Additions LLC, FlavorHealth, Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co., Ltd., HYET Sweet B.V., Florida Crystals Corporation, and others.

