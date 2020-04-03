Foam Glass Market, Top Key Players – Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material, YaHong, ZhenShen, Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, Zhengdi, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YongLi and Aotai

Foam Glass is a block form and then fabricated into a wide range of shapes and sizes to satisfy industrial and commercial insulation requirements.

In 2016, the global foam glass market is led by Europe, capturing about 38.37% of global foam glass consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.65% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of foam glass are concentrated in Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS and Zhejiang DEHO. Pittsburgh Corning is the world leader, holding 23.44% sales market share in 2016. Europe was the largest consumption regional market for foam Glass.

In application, foam glass downstream is wide and recently foam glass has acquired increasing significance in various fields of cryogenic systems, heat transfer fluid systems, chemical processing systems commercial piping and building. Globally, the foam glass market is mainly driven by growing demand for these applications. According to color, foam glass can be divided into black (gray) foam glass, white foam glass and others, which black (gray) foam glass holds about 84.70% of global consumption share.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material, YaHong, ZhenShen, Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, Zhengdi, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YongLi and Aotai.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Foam Glass market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Foam Glass value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Black(Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Others(Multicolor)

Segmentation by application:

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Foam Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Foam Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Foam Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Foam Glass with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Foam Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

