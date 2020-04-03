Rapid consumer shift to high-health-quo food products has been identified to be the key factor affecting the performance of global food grade phosphates market over the next decade. In addition to escalating consumer preference for naturally-sourced food ingredients, increasing demand for minimal content of chemical components in processed food products will continue to curb the demand for food grade phosphates in the near future. A recently published intelligence outlook by Future Market Insights projects sluggish growth prospects for the global food grade phosphates market at an estimated CAGR of 2.1% over the 10-year forecast period, i.e. 2017-2027.

“The global revenue of food grade phosphates market is likely to surpass a value worth US$ 29.5 Bn by the end of 2027,” quotes an F&B expert research analyst at FMI.

Ascending popularity of convenient processed foods can hardly forestall the decline of food grade phosphates market

Although the recent market scenario reflects growing sales of mineral-rich, functional, and fortified food products, FMI predicts that the overall growth of food grade phosphates will remain lethargic throughout the assessment tenure. Research points at immense diversity in convenience food products such as ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages that consume a sizeable volume of food grade phosphates a major ingredient. Moreover, there exists a wide spectrum of food products display across retail formats, pushing the demand for food grade phosphates further.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-894

The food processing industry has been generating consistent demand for food grade phosphates over the years – as a conventional agent for thickening, stabilization, and texture development. FMI estimates passive growth for the global food grade phosphates market, which is likely to be supported by sustained consumption of food grade phosphates by food processors. However, wide availability and sustained tendency of both manufacturers and consumers to prefer natural ingredients will remain the major roadblock to market growth over the next decade.

Retail shelves adopting packaged foods with healthy phosphate ingredients may slightly uplift market scenario

Manufacturers are taking efforts in R&D of food grade phosphates with specific health benefits to appeal to an expanding consumer base seeking health and wellness through food. Moreover, retail players are expected to extend their offerings to include healthy processed foods that contain phosphates with health benefits. Some of the global retail leaders including Walmart Stores, Inc., Tesco PLC, Kroger Company, and Carrefour have already geared up in the game of enhancing their food products display – selling packaged foods that contain a plethora of ingredients such as additives. This will possibly fuel the demand for food grade phosphates in the near future.

Asia Pacific to remain high-potential regional market with relatively

Food grade phosphate manufacturers are concentrating on strategies to expand within developing economies in the Asia Pacific rim to cater to increasing demand for phosphates from agriculture, food, and feed industries. The regional analysis of global food grade phosphates market concludes that Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) will continue to represent the most attractive growth opportunities to market stakeholders. However, although APEJ is anticipated to monopolize the food grade phosphates market with more than 60% value share through 2027, the overall regional market performance will continue to remain declining. According to FMI, emerging markets in APEJ hold immense growth potential but are strongly facing the challenges to growth due to the availability of a myriad alternate ingredients over food grade phosphates.

Key participants in the global food grade phosphates market landscape are foreseen to capitalize on existing opportunities for production capacity expansion in developing regional markets, as it may help them slash overall production costs for additional competitive advantage in terms of pricing and delivery. On other side, food grade phosphates are presumed to witness a slight uptake in North America’s market in the near future. Europe will however represent a passive market for food grade phosphates, as over three-fourth of European population already prefers foods that are devoid of any artificial additives or ingredients.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-894

For more interesting insights on the various push and pull factors influencing the performance of global market for food grade phosphates, feel free to write to the team of expert research analysts at [email protected]