Forklift Market 2019 Development and Future Opportunities – Heli, Hangcha, Toyota, Kion, Lonking, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Hyster-Yale, Tailift, Liugong and Crown

The Forklift industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Forklift is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Heli, Hangcha, Toyota, Kion, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Forklift and related services. At the same time, China is remarkable in the Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and China Forklift industry because of the lowest cost of raw material and labor.

The consumption volume of Forklift is related to downstream industries and Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and China economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and China economy in the following years, the growth rate of Forklift industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Forklift is still promising.

Forklift truck, also known as fork truck, lift truck, or forklift, are motorized vehicles primarily used for independent lifting, movement, and placement of discrete loads throughout a facility. They form an essential part of the supply chain market. These mobile loading trucks can be outfitted with forks for pallet-based unit load picking and for loads that are not palletized. These vehicles can be used with a variety of attachments such as platforms, grippers, or clamps. The growth of customer segments and rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is bringing a radical change to the forklift truck market.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Forklift in the regions of Asia that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Forklift. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of warehouse expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, Increasing adoption of Forklift will drive growth in Asia markets.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Heli, Hangcha, Toyota, Kion, Lonking, Jungheinrich, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Hyster-Yale, Tailift, Liugong and Crown.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Forklift market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Forklift value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Internal Combustion Forklift

Electric Forklift

Fuel Cells Forklift

Others

Segmentation by application:

Factories

Warehouses

Stations

Ports

Airports

Distribution centers

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Forklift consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Forklift market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Forklift manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Forklift with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Forklift submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

