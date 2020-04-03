Future of Global Oil Field Chemicals Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Oil Field Chemicals Market (by chemical (polymer, demulsifier, corrosion & scale inhibitor, biocide, surfactant and other chemicals), application (drilling, cementing, well stimulation, enhanced oil recovery, production and workover & completion)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Oil Field Chemicals. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Oil Field Chemicals cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oil Field Chemicals growth factors.

The forecast Oil Field Chemicals Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Oil Field Chemicals on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global oil field chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Oilfield chemicals are used in the production of oil, well stimulation, drilling fluids, Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), and cementing applications in the upstream oil & gas industry. Oil chemicals are used in the drilling and exploration of gas and oil to improve the efficiency and productivity of the oil drilling process. For instance, oil field chemicals are used for protecting the equipment and pipes from corrosion and for separating oil and water from the oil that usually forms an emulsion. Chemicals are used to separate oil and water in the oilfield. Hence, these oilfield chemicals are very are very important in the oil field since they help to protect the pipelines, containers, and equipment from damage, corrosion, and leaking of the oil. These chemicals include common inorganic salts, transition metal compounds, common organic chemicals and solvents, water-soluble and oil-soluble polymers, and surfactants. As existing fields become depleted, use of chemistry to maintain production via good stimulation, more efficient secondary recovery operations and enhanced oil recovery become ever more important.

Increase in the production of crude oil coupled with increasing demand from enhanced oil recovery applications are the factors driving the growth of the oilfield chemicals market. In addition, demand for advanced drilling fluids, growth in deep-water & ultra-deep-water drilling projects and rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling & production are triggering the growth of the oilfield chemicals market. However, the cost of oil production level and Chemical regulations are dynamic and are constantly changing as per the compliance requirements. Hence, changing rules and regulations are restraining the market growth of the oilfield chemicals market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the occurrence of eco-friendly oil chemicals has opened several doors of opportunity for the oilfield chemicals market over the upcoming years. Discovery of new oilfields has created a positive impact on the key players in the oilfield chemicals market.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the oilfield chemicals market. The growth in the North America region can be attributed presence of several oilfield chemical companies in this region. In addition, the expansion of shale oil and gas industries in the U.S is the key factor dominating to drive the oilfield chemicals market in North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to the increased government spending in China to meet energy demands.

Market Segmentation by Chemical Types and Applications

The report on global oil field chemicals market covers segments such as chemical types and applications. On the basis of chemical types, the global oil field chemicals market is categorized into polymer, demulsifier, corrosion & scale inhibitor, biocide, surfactant, and other chemicals. On the basis of applications the global oil field chemicals market is categorized into drilling , cementing, well stimulation, enhanced oil recovery, production and work over & completion.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oil field chemicals market such as, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Dow Chemical Co., Stepan Company, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Huges, Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation, AES Drilling Fluids and Akzo Nobel NV.

