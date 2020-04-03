Future of Global Unconventional Gas Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Unconventional Gas Market (by types (shale gas, tight gas, coalbed methane), application (industrial, residential, commercial, power generation, transportation)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Unconventional Gas. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Unconventional Gas cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Unconventional Gas growth factors.

The forecast Unconventional Gas Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Unconventional Gas on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global unconventional gas market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The unconventional gas market is a natural gas obtained from the sources that are considered new and different. unconventional gas market refers to natural gas that requires advanced production methods. Main types include gas within tight pore spaces, shale gas and coal bed methane and gas that is trapped in ice on the seafloor such as gas hydrates. Like conventional natural gas, unconventional gas market is principally composed of methane, a powerful but short-lived greenhouse gas. Conventional gas reservoirs largely consist of porous sandstone formations covered by resistant rock, with the gas stored at high pressure.

Decreasing dependence on exhausting conventional resources is one of the major factor driving the growth of the unconventional gas market. However, excessive utilization and contamination of surface water and high production cost are some of the factors restraining the growth of the market. Regulatory support of China and the U.S are anticipated to increase the production of the unconventional gas market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, U.S emerged as the major producer of unconventional gas market owing to the huge reserves and technological advancements. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for shale gas. However, Europe is slowly catching up with the current shale gas development as countries including Britain, Poland, and Germany among others are permitted for shale gas production.

Market Segmentation by

The report on global unconventional gas market covers segments such as, types and applications. On the basis of types, the global unconventional gas market is categorized into shale gas, tight gas, and coalbed methane. On the basis of applications, the global unconventional gas market is categorized into industrial, residential, commercial, power generation and transportation.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global unconventional gas market such as, Shell, PetroChina, Exxon Mobil, Devon Energy, Chesapeake Energy, BHP Billiton, BG Group, Arrow Energy and Anadarko.

