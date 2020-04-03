Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market 2018 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2025
This report studies the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Cellular-based M2M VAS is defined as the cellular value-added connectivity process within distinct SIM-enabled machines to offer connectivity over multiple wireless networks such as 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX.
In 2017, the global Cellular-based M2M VAS market size was 3040 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3040 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
AT&T
Sprint
Verizon
Vodafone
Amdocs
China Mobile
China Telecom
Digi International
Gemalto
KDDI
Numerex
Orange Business Services
Sierra Wireless
Rogers Communications
Tech Mahindra
Telefónica
Telenor
Telit
T-MOBILE USA
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2G
3G
4G
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Transportation and logistics
Healthcare
Energy and utilities
Retail
Consumer electronics
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Cellular-based M2M VAS in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular-based M2M VAS are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cellular-based M2M VAS Manufacturers
Cellular-based M2M VAS Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cellular-based M2M VAS Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, We offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cellular-based M2M VAS market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Cellular-based M2M VAS
2 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Competition Analysis by Players
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
4 Global Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
5 United States Cellular-based M2M VAS Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Cellular-based M2M VAS Development Status and Outlook
7 China Cellular-based M2M VAS Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Cellular-based M2M VAS Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Cellular-based M2M VAS Development Status and Outlook
10 India Cellular-based M2M VAS Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
12 Cellular-based M2M VAS Market Dynamics
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
Continuous…
