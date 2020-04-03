Global Financial Planning Software Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2024

Global Financial Planning Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. The cash-flow-based type is leading the market at present. And the software can be also classified to cloud-based and on-promise type. The cloud-based type is growing faster at present.

Financial planning software is mainly used for two applications: SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business), Large Business, Personal Purpose, etc. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.65% of the global total in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Financial Planning Software market will register a 13.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1890 million by 2024, from US$ 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Financial Planning Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Financial Planning Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Financial Planning Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based Financial Planning Software

On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Other Purposes

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PIEtech, Inc.

EMoney Advisor

Advicent

Money Tree

WealthTec

Oltis Software

Advisor Software

Envestnet

InStream Solutions

Wealthcare Capital Management

SunGard WealthStation (FIS)

Advizr

RightCapital

Cheshire Software

Razor Logic Systems

Moneywise Software

Struktur AG

Futurewise Technologies

ESPlanner Inc.

ISoftware Limited

FinPal Pty Ltd

WealthTrace

Sigma Conso

Prevero GmbH (Unit4)

SAP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

