Global Needle Coke Market Report : Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Needle Coke Market (by applications (graphite electrode manufacturing, lithium ion batteries (speciality carbons)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Needle Coke. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Needle Coke cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Needle Coke growth factors.

The forecast Needle Coke Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Needle Coke on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global needle coke market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1552

Needle coke is premium grade high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes with very low coefficient of thermal expansion for electric arc furnaces in steel industry. Coke has relatively very low volatile matter content that suits it for a better fuel. Production of needle coke demands specific feedstock, calcinations conditions and coking conditions. Needle cokes are used as a primary material for electrode used in an electric steel furnace that melts and refines steel scrap. The main advantage of needle coke is that it does not require special design of delayed Coker unit and can produce Needle Coke in existing unit without major modification.

Growing demand for product in steel industry, growing demand of Lithium Ion batteries and development of efficient and advance technology are the major factors driving the growth of the needle coke market. For instance, Indian Oil research & development has developed a technology for production of Needle Coke from low value heavier hydrocarbon streams without any major feed pre-treatment. In addition, superior properties such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, puffing rate and large particle size are fuelling the growth of the market. However, insecurity in the global crude oil and natural gas markets owing to demand & supply fluctuations is a major restraint for needle coke market growth. Furthermore, growing refinery parameters owing to increasing needle coke prices is supposed to hike production capabilities particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil this in turn is anticipated to create several growth opportunities in the needle coke market.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the global needle coke market. China is anticipated to be the largest consumer market for needle coke and is anticipated to witness significant growth in increasing steel and aluminum industries. Presence of large number of graphite electrode manufactures have made European regions to increase the demand for needle coke. Majority of the needle coke in Europe is imported from Japan and China. The world’s largest manufacturer of needle coke is Conoco Phillips (Phillips 66). Moreover, North America is estimated to have fastest growth due to technological advancements in the region and average demand over the foreseeable.

Market Segmentation by Applications

The report on global needle coke market covers segments such as, applications. On the basis of applications the global needle coke market is categorized into graphite electrode manufacturing, lithium ion batteries and others (speciality carbons).

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1552

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global needle coke market such as, Phillips 66, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, JXTG Holdings, Inc, Seadrift Coke LP, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Bao-steel Group, Petrocokes Japan Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd. and FangDa Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/energy-mining-infra/global-needle-coke-market