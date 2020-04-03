Global Oil Shale Industry -6 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Oil Shale Market (by the process (in-situ and ex-situ), product (shale diesel, shale gasoline, heavy oil, kerosene), application (fuel, electricity, chemical and cement)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Oil Shale. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Oil Shale cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oil Shale growth factors.

The forecast Oil Shale Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Oil Shale on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global oil shale market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Oil shale is a rich fine-grained sedimentary rock formed from heating rich sediments and significant amount of insoluble organic substance called kerogen. Oil shale can also be burned directly into the furnaces as a low-grade fuel for power generation and district heating or used as a raw material in chemical and construction-materials processing. The largest deposit of oil shale in the world is found in the Green River basin of Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. It contains the equivalent of about 1.5 trillion barrels of shale oil. The main advantage of oil shale is that shale oil extraction methods are more flexible than traditional oil well drilling. The initial drilling only accounts for 40 percent of the total cost. Every barrel of oil produced from shale leaves behind about 1.2 to 1.5 tons of rock. Rising demand for energy and depletion of non-renewable energy are the factors driving the growth of the oil shale market. In addition, development in the drilling techniques is increasing the quantity of recoverable oil reserves, which in turn is fuelling the growth of the market. However, high production cost of oil shale, low carbon content and environmental issues such as global warming and greenhouse gases are some of the factors restraining the growth off the oil shale market during the forecast period. Furthermore, research and development within the shale to reduce industrial pollution is anticipated to open up several growth opportunities for the key players in the oil shale market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the oil shale market due to the increasing new environmental reforms for the energy requirements in U.S.Moreover,Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness a market growth over the upcoming years. Presently, China is leading the market in terms of producing shale oil from oil shale. China has a large sum of Fushun retorts that process oil shale to derive shale oil In addition; efficient working of shale oil producer’s and growing energy demand are the major drivers for the North American markets.

Market Segmentation by Product and Application

The report on global oil shale market covers segments such as, process, product and application. On the basis of process the global oil shale market is categorized into in-situ and ex-situ. On the basis of product the global oil shale market is categorized into shale diesel, shale gasoline, heavy oil and kerosene. On the basis of application the global oil shale market is categorized into fuel, electricity, chemical and cement.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oil shale market such as, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Global Oil Shale Group Limited, Queensland Energy Resources Ltd, Questerre Energy Corporation, Jordan Oil Shale Company B.V, Fushun Mining Group Co., Ltd., Chevron Corporation, BNK Petroleum Inc., Eesti Energia AS and Red Leaf Resources Inc.

