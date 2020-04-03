Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market 2018 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2023

“Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Pesticides are chemicals used to eliminate or control a variety of pests related to agriculture that can damage crops and livestock and reduce farm productivity. Agricultural chemicals are chemical agents such as pesticides, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides that are used to control crop-harming organisms (e.g., fungi, nematodes, mites, insects and rodents) or viruses.

This report studies the Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market by product type and applications/end industries.

Biopesticides are becoming increasingly popular and are safer than traditional chemical pesticides. Biopesticides are derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria and certain minerals.

The global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Bayer

Syngenta

BASF

DowDupont

Chemchina

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Forestry

Chapter One: Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

