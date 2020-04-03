Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market Growth Is Skyrocketing beyond Predictions

The Report “Specialty Trade Contractors Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2023. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The specialty construction contractor industry includes establishments involved in performing specific activities such as pouring concrete, site preparation, plumbing, painting and electrical work related to construction of buildings. These establishments are not responsible for an entire construction project but perform activities such as new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs on a contractual basis for the main builder or owner.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Specialty Trade Contractors market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Specialty Trade Contractors market by product type and applications/end industries.

Specialty construction contractors are using prefabrication techniques to optimize construction process and reduce construction time. Prefabrication refers to construction of building elements off-site. Prefabrication enhances quality control, improves consistency, reduces risks and helps in mitigating safety hazards. Bathroom pods, headwalls, pipe racks and assemblies, raceways and conduit banks and junction boxes are some of the prefabricated components being used by electrical and plumbing contractors.

The global Specialty Trade Contractors market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Specialty Trade Contractors.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Vinci

Acs

ACS

Quanta Services

Kier

Comfort Systems USA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Building Equipment Contractors

Building Finishing Contractors

Foundation

Structure

Building Exterior Contractors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Institutional

Others

