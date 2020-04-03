Global Texture Paint Market: Market share, size, opportunities, growth, and industry analysis and forecast 2018-2023

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In this report, Research Reports Inc. covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Texture Paint market for 2018-2023.

Akzonobel,Nippon Paint Group,PPG Paints,USG,Berger Paints,Asian Paints,California Paints,DuluxGroup,Kalyani Enterprises,Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd,SEAL-KRETE,Al-Jazeera Paints Company,National Paints,Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.,BSC Paints Pvt Ltd,Ultratech Texture Paints Pvt. Ltd.,Spontex Coating Chemicals,Wasser Polymer Pvt. Ltd.

Texture paint is a specialty paint that will hold textured designs, like stippling, even after it is dry. This paint comes in several different varieties which are smooth, sand, or coarse. Coarse has a popcorn effect and is often used as a ceiling paint. Always look for paint that will give you the longest drying times for your experience level. The longer the drying time, the more opportunity you’ll have to work the paint into a dramatic effect or correct any imperfections before it sets.

Texture painting refers to the textured feature that is embossed on the facet of commercial or residential structure to create an elegant outlook. Texture paint is a specific category in the global paint industry which uses coarse grain consisting usually of gypsum and sand with water-thinned binder into its formulation and used for creating a rough patterned effect on a wall. Growing demand for the paints and increasing spending on home decoration in the developing economies and expected economic rebound in developed nations is expected to be the key growth driver for texture paints during the period of study.

Geographically, North America dominates the texture paints market driven by higher demand texture paints from residential applications due to higher spending on home decoration applications in the region. North America was followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe as second and third largest markets for the texture paints market. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly growing construction industry and increasing spending by middle class families due to increased disposable income, especially in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

Segmentation by product type:



Smooth Texture Paint



Sand Texture Paint



Coarse Texture Paint



Others

Segmentation by application:



Residential



Commercial



Industrial

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries .

