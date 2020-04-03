Growth of Innovations in D-Xylose Market by Major Players: Danisco(DuPont), Shandong Futaste, Zhejiang Huakang, Shengquan Healtang, Shandong Longlive

Industry Overview of D-Xylose Market

The worldwide market for D-Xylose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019

D-xylose (wood sugar – 5 carbon monosaccharide) is a white powder with a sweet taste. It is obtained from plants rich in hemicelluloses, such as sawdust, rice straw and corn cobs. It can be dissolved in hot ethanol and pyridine easily. Its sweetness is 40% of sucrose. The empirical formula is C5H10O5 and the molecular weight is 150.13.

D-xylose can be classified into two types: raw material grade D-xylose and refine grade D-xylose. Raw material grade D-xylose is widely used in xylitol industry and glycoside industry. Refine grade D-xylose is widely used in food and beverage industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pet food industry and other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more D-xylose. So, D-xylose has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers, Danisco(DuPont), Shandong Futaste, Zhejiang Huakang, Shengquan Healtang, Shandong Longlive, Xieli Biotechnology, Hongtai Chemical

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Refine Grade D-Xylose, Raw Material Grade D-Xylose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Xylitol Industry, Glycoside Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Flavor and Fragrance Industry, Pet Food Industry, Others

