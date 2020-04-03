Hemp Fiber Market 2024 Global Growth Analysis – HempFlax, Cavac Biomatériaux, BaFa, Hemp Planet, Dunagro, American Hemp, Hempline, Hemp Inc, CaVVaS, Shanxi Greenland Textile, YAK Technology, Shenyangbeijiang and Tianyouhemp

The world-leading producer of hemp is China, with most of its use in textile industry. Hemp has been cultivated in China for several thousand years. Currently, China owns the top-class hemp fiber textile technology. Shanxi Greenland and Yak Technology are the leading players in the market. Europe is an important production area of hemp fiber. Hemp fiber in Europe is mainly produced in France, Germany, UK, etc, with its main use in pulp & paper and composite materials. Russia and Ukraine are also important providers of hemp products, and the main use is in textile industry. Major players like Hemp Flax, BAFA are located in Europe.

China is the main exporter of hemp fiber and hemp textiles. Canada hemp fiber manufacturers mainly supplies hemp products to satisfy the need of United States. The import and export business between European countries is frequent, but generally the consumption of hemp fiber is relatively even.

Hemp is traditionally known as a fiber plant, and two kinds of fibers are derived from the hemp plant’s stalk. They are long (bast fibers) and the short (core fibers). The long, strong bast fibers are similar in length to soft wood fibers and are very low in lignin content (lignin is the “glue” that holds plants together). The short core fibers are more similar to hard wood fibers.

The hemp fiber industry is fragmented: there are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and most of the products come from China, European countries and Canada. Also, in the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China and Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hemp Fiber market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 260 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hemp Fiber business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: HempFlax, Cavac Biomatériaux, BaFa, Hemp Planet, Dunagro, American Hemp, Hempline, Hemp Inc, CaVVaS, Shanxi Greenland Textile, YAK Technology, Shenyangbeijiang and Tianyouhemp.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemp Fiber market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hemp Fiber value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Long (bast) Fibers

Short (core) Fibers

Others

Segmentation by application:

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Composite Materials

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hemp Fiber consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Hemp Fiber market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hemp Fiber manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hemp Fiber with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hemp Fiber submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

