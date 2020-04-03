HFO REFRIGERANT MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global HFO Refrigerant Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The HFO Refrigerant Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The HFO stands for Hydrofluoro olefin. HFOs have comparatively lesser adverse effect on the climate as compare to that of the other refrigerants such as that of HFC, HCFC and CFC. There are three types of HFOs i.e. R-1234yf, R-1234ze, R-1234zd. The global warming potential of HFO refrigerant is negligible as that of HFC, HCFC and CFC. Growing urbanization, rising disposable income of the individuals and changing lifestyles are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, recent technological advancements in refrigeration as in creating of blends is the major factor which creating numerous opportunity in the market over the coming years. HFOs are highly efficient as it minimize warming with reduction of indirect emissions, and it uses the same technical footprint of its predecessor which is familiar HFC-134a. These benefits are also propelling the demand of HFO Refrigerants among its end-users across the world. However, high cost of refrigerant and increasing stringent regulation against fluorocarbon refrigerants are the key factors which limiting the market growth of HFO Refrigerant over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global HFO Refrigerant Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/dominant region in the global HFO Refrigerant market due to increasing consumption of HFO Refrigerant for various applications such as refrigerators and air-conditioners across the developing countries such as India and China. Europe is also estimated to grow in the HFO Refrigerant market over the forecast period. North America is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

A-Gas

GTS SPA

Harp International Ltd.

The Linde Group

Quimobasicos Sa De Cv

Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd.

Climalife Groupe Dehon

Honeywell

Dupont

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

R-1234YF

R-1234ZE

R-1234ZD

By Application:

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global HFO Refrigerant Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

