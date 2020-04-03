Instant Cake Emulsifier Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2018 – 2028

Instant Cake Emulsifier Market Outlook Nowadays, consumers prefer high quality cakes with unique flavors and tastes when purchasing from bakers or supermarkets. In order to meet such customer expectations, companies are producing high quality bakery products with stable emulsifiers, along with the use of innovative and unique raw materials. Moreover, they are focusing on strengthening their market position by introducing novel instant cake emulsifiers in the market. The main function of an instant cake emulsifier is the emulsification and aeration of batters comprising vegetable oils and fats with formulations free from trans-fatty acids. Instant cake emulsifiers have unique properties and are used to enhance the batter whipping step in the making of bakery products.

They enhance the volume of the cake, reduce whipping time, and improve the stability of the dough. They particularly help in refining the whipping properties in a high volume cake and provide the cake with a soft texture while enriching the shelf life of finished products. Providing the correct amount of aeration in industrial cake products is essential to deliver the right volume of the bakery products. Thus, it is necessary to choose the ideal emulsifier which exhibits the right functionality.

Reasons for Covering This Title Increasing per capita consumption of cakes, rising disposable income and consumer spending, expanding consumer demand for unique texture, flavor and taste in cakes, new product development and innovative technologies for the preparation of instant cake emulsifiers are booming the food service industry. Moreover, growth in out-of-home consumption pattern along with the rising demand for healthier bakery products, enriched batter for preparing cakes becomes necessary. However, availability of substitute products, such as egg white and fats containing trans-fatty acids (TFA), may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Instant Cake Emulsifier: Market Segmentation On the basis of source, the global instant cake emulsifier market can be segmented as:

Dairy

Non-Dairy

On the basis of form type, the global instant cake emulsifier market can be segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Paste

On the basis of application, the global instant cake emulsifier market can be segmented as:

Sponge Cakes

Cake Bars

Swiss Rolls

Pastries

Muffins

Cakes

Others

Market Share for Instant Cake Emulsifier Market by Form Type, 2017 Global Instant Cake Emulsifier Market: Key Players Some of the key players operating in the global instant cake emulsifier market are Palsgaard SA, Danisco A/S, United Foods Industries, Masson Group Company Limited, BASF SE, FrieslandCampina Kievit, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Corbion N.V., Guangzhou Kegu Food, The Bakels Group, Rich Products Corporation, SensoryEffects, Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co.KG, Wacker Chemie AG, Ingredion Incorporated, others.

Region-Wise Market Presence of Key Manufacturers in Global Instant Cake Emulsifier Market An instant cake emulsifier is a cost effective alternative to standard emulsifiers that accelerates production time and provides excellent aeration in instant cake products. These factors drive the growth of the global instant cake emulsifier market. Moreover, changing consumer taste and preference, expanding in-store bakeries, increase in online sales, and demand for innovative products are some of the factors which are expected to boost the instant cake emulsifier market during the forecast period. However, the consistency of instant cake emulsifiers in the paste form may vary as per the surrounding temperature. At low temperatures, the paste becomes hard, separates, and is challenging to distribute, which in turn affects the cake quality. Thus, this factor may hamper the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Instant Cake Emulsifier Market: Key Developments In 2017, Palsgaard SA developed a novel first palm-free powdered emulsifier “Palsgaard® SA 6615” for industrial cake production, so as to meet the expanding demand for removing palm oil ingredients from cakes entirely. This development was in sync with the company’s efforts to increase its market presence and position by targeting the right audience. The company serves various markets globally and thus, the negative consumer sentiment towards palm oil is currently prompting various manufacturers to eliminate palm oil from their bakery products. This is the key factor that compelled the company to develop a palm-free powder emulsifier, which makes production easier, safer, and cost-efficient

Opportunities for Global Instant Cake Emulsifier Market Participants

Expanding demand for palm-free emulsifiers that remove palm oil from the production process of cakes without hampering product quality, has led to the emergence of small producers. This, along with the shifting consumer preference for health products, increase in the number of coffee shops, and growing demand for clean label and organic ingredients used in bakery products are expected to create an opportunity for instant cake emulsifier manufacturers in the near future. Moreover, companies are attempting to gain regulatory certifications, such as Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification for clean label, owing to the rising awareness and demand for dairy-alternative instant cake emulsifiers. This is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the instant cake emulsifier market.

