Isosorbide Market – Increasing Use in Polymers and Elastomers, and as Farm Fodder Additives Drive the Growth of the Market

Isosorbide is a white heterocyclic solid derivative of glucose, commonly used in medical applications and has also been tried and tested as a bio-feedstock. Isosorbide as a medical ingredient functions as a diuretic and is used in the treatment of diseases such as glaucoma and hydrocephalus. Isosorbide derivatives such as dinitrates and mononitrates are useful in treating coronary artery diseases such as angina pectoris.

Isosorbide dinitrate is one of the main ingredients of anti-hypertension drugs as well. It is also used as an additive in polymers to increase rigidity and toughness of materials. Major applications of isosorbide include those in biodegradable plastics, elastomer used in liquid crystal displays, pharmacy, farm chemicals, fodder, and in many other fields. Biodegradable plastics and pharmaceuticals are expected to be the largest application segments of this market.

Some of the major drivers for the isosorbide market are their increasing use in polymers and elastomers, and as farm fodder additives. With Asia-Pacific economies growing by leaps and bounds, it is also expected that the region would be a major factor boosting the sales of isosorbide in its various application segments.

One of the major factors restraining the growth of this market are potential side-effects such as headaches and other discomforts due to continued usage of these chemicals in medicinal applications and the regulations governing the sale of the material being

different in various regions in the world.

