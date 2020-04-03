Joint Replacement Market Global Industry Key Players Analysis 2019 – Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, Exactech, Integra, Aesculap and Arthrex

Replacement arthroplasty, or joint replacement surgery, is a procedure of orthopedic surgery in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is replaced with an orthopedic prosthesis. Joint replacement is considered as a treatment when severe joint pain or dysfunction is not alleviated by less-invasive therapies. It is a form of arthroplasty, and is often indicated from various joint diseases, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

While the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis and rise in sports and road injuries will boost the demand for bone replacement, frequent product recalls, economic upheaval, and unfavorable political reforms threaten to impede the global market.

Although sales of bone replacement brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the bone replacement field hastily.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical, Exactech, Integra, Aesculap and Arthrex.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Joint Replacement market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Joint Replacement value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Knees

Hips

Extremities

Segmentation by application:

Age Below 45

Age 45-64

Age above 65

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Joint Replacement consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Joint Replacement market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Joint Replacement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Joint Replacement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Joint Replacement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

