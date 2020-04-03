Light Measurement Devices Market Key Player Analysis: FLIR Systems, Inc., Sekonic Corporation, Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Light measurement devices are used to analyze the intensity of light present in the area such as workplace, public buildings, and others. Light can be measured with different units, such as lux, candela (cd), footcandle (fc or ftc), and lumen (lm). Among these, large number of devices are designed to measure light by lux unit. Lux is the amount of light in an environments perceived by the human eye. Thus, the lux meters are comes under the visible light spectrum segment.

The Illuminance and luminance are the primary terms used during the light measurement. Measuring illuminance means measuring the amount of light which fall onto and spread over a given surface area. That amount of measured light is expressed in lux or lumen per square meter and the amount of light which is emitted, reflected or passed through from a particular surface from a solid angle termed as luminance. It is also referred to as brightness and expressed in candela per square meter.

To measure luminance, illuminance or luminous intensity, the wide varieties of small, portable equipments are designed by the manufacturers involved in light measurement devices market. These light measurement devices are known by the various names according to the manufacturers such as lux meter, wireless light sensors device, chroma meter, illuminance meters, luminance meters and others. In last few years, the lux meter has the huge acceptance by the customer owing to the features that they offers. Most of the lux meter uses a photodetector as an integrated part of the design. The photodetector is situated perpendicularly to the light source for optimal exposure. Photodetector are composed of selenium or silicon to determine brightness photovoltaically.

Different types of photodetector, such as mounted, wired and wireless are used to measure the light intensity and the measured light intensity is presented to the end-user via digital LCD panels or analog instruments. This simple design and use of easily available material such as silicon resulted in less production time and cost. Most of the light measuring devices are handheld, thus these are easily transported to the job site which also reduce the delivery and packaging cost as well as time.

Furthermore, the demand of light measuring device is increased in the workplace owing to the safety concerns and growing usage of such devices in indoor and outdoor sports activities are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the light measurement device market during the forecast period. However, the rising use of smartphones for light measurement can hamper the growth of the light measurement device market.

The light measurement device market can be bifurcated on the basis of display type, type, class of light spectrum, light range measurement, end-use and geographical regions. By display type, light measurement device market can be further divided into analog and digital. Among these, the digital result display product segment consider for the major shares of the light measurement device market owing to its easy lux range reading characteristic. In terms of type, the light measurement device market can be further segmented into wired, wireless, and mounted. Based on class of light spectrum, the market can be divided into infrared light, visible light, and ultra-violet light.

On the basis of light range measurement, the light measurement device market can be segmented into 0.001 to 1.999K Lux; 0.01 to 19.99K Lux; 0.1 to 199.9K Lux, and above 200K Lux. By end-use, light measurement device market can be segmented into commercial space, industrial, hospitals & laboratories, hotel, outdoor sports, education, and others. Furthermore, the light measurement device market can also be segmented according to region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Among these APAC especially China represents large potential for the light measuring device industries with the increasing manufacturing plants and warehouses and also huge growth in energy utility in the country.

The light measurement device market has extensive growth potential because of increased use photography devices in various applications. Players of light measurement device market are looking forward to growing their production by increasing overall budget of the research and development segment to give quality product to their customer. Many players are involved in the light measurement device market with wider solution portfolio.

Some of the key vendors in the light measurement device market are Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Sekonic Corporation, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Reed Instruments, Line Seiki Co., Ltd., PCE Deutschland GmbH, HANNA Instruments, Inc., Beha-Amprobe GmbH., ATP Instrumentation, International Light Technologies Inc., Panomex Inc., Edmund Optics, Inc. and Others.