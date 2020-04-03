Maritime Fenders Market 2019 Future Trends Analysis and Outlook to 2024 – Trelleborg, Bridgestone, Sumitomo Rubber, Maritime International, Yokohama, Hutchinson, IRM, Longwood, Noreq, Anchor Marine, JIER Marine, Taihong, Tonly, Qingdao Tiandun, Evergreen, Jiangsu Shelter and Others

Global Maritime Fenders market analyses the current industry situations on a large scale to provide the Maritime Fenders market developments, market size and progress estimates. The main element details are related to Maritime Fenders market’s essential market segments, opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. An extensive view of the industries’ major manufacturers and supply/demand scenario are covered deeply. This kind of record comprehensively analyses the present Maritime Fenders market segments as well as the rising segments which can anticipate the forecast global market’s development in the coming years.

Marine fenders are used between marine vessels and docking structures to prevent damage during berthing.

As for the global Marine Fender industry, the most production value share is led by several giants. The giant Trelleborg, which has 8.78% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Marine Fender industry, followed by Bridgestone and Sumitomo Rubber. Asia market is led by Japanese manufacturers, along with the main ship building industry in Japan, Korea and China, however, industry transfer is obvious from Japan and Europe to China and other southeast countries, like Indonesia.

According to this study, over the next five years the Maritime Fenders (Marine Fender) market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 750 million by 2024, from US$ 600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Maritime Fenders (Marine Fender) business.

China Marine Fender industry has developed quickly in the past ten years, along with port infrastructure, ship building industry and high level import & export activities. Matured rubber related industry, a complete supply chain and huge consumption market, are all factors that witnessed this development.

Natural rubber price is at rather low level currently and is forecasted to be unsustainable. Players in this industry should pay attention to the price fluctuation and try to enhance market position before the raw material price rise again.

Although sales of Marine Fender products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Marine Fender field hastily.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Trelleborg, Bridgestone, Sumitomo Rubber, Maritime International, Yokohama, Hutchinson, IRM, Longwood, Noreq, Anchor Marine, JIER Marine, Taihong, Tonly, Qingdao Tiandun, Evergreen, Jiangsu Shelter, Zhaoyuan Talent Plastic and Jiangyin Hengsheng.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Maritime Fenders market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Maritime Fenders value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Solid Rubber Fenders

Pneumatic Fenders

Foam Fenders

Segmentation by application:

Ports and Docks on Quay Walls and Other Berthing Structures.

Tugs, Barges, Ferries and Similar Hard Working Vessels

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Maritime Fenders consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Maritime Fenders market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Maritime Fenders manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Maritime Fenders with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Maritime Fenders submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

