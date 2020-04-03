Mineral Enrichment Ingredients Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook

With growing health consciousness, the demand for fortified foods is on the rise. The fortified foods are value-added products, which consists of vitamins, minerals and other additives. The growth of the mineral enrichment ingredients market is attributed to the growth of the fortified food market. Hence, improvements are being made in the current product portfolio of mineral enrichment ingredients. Key developments such as agreements for distributing mineral enrichment ingredients, also highlight the increasing demand for mineral enrichment ingredients. For instance, Naturex, which is a specialty ingredients manufacturer based in France, entered into an agreement with Cura Global Health to distribute its product line of Koji Minerals, in February 2018. Furthermore, Naturex has also launched products such as fermented minerals and mineral blends, which are particularly suited for the mineral enrichment ingredients segment.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Cases of osteoporosis, anemia, etc. have witnessed a notable increase and efforts are being made to assuage these disorders through dietary intake. These health concerns have led to a rise in production of food modifying ingredients, which has fuelled the growth of the mineral enrichment ingredients market. The mineral enrichment ingredients have been frequently used in the European diet and in recent times, there has been a considerable demand in regions like North America, Japan and Asia Pacific as well. Food and beverage manufacturers have also been focusing on expanding their product portfolio containing mineral enrichment ingredients to cater this consumer demand. Consequently, the dietary supplement vertical where minerals were used extensively has seen a decrease in the mineral enrichment ingredients market share owing to the growth in the functional food industry. This growth principally highlights the massive demand for mineral enrichment ingredients market in the food sector. Regulatory legislations vary from region to region and depending on the level of the strict standards set by regulatory bodies, the growth or decline of the mineral enrichment ingredients is significantly affected.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6662

Global Mineral Enrichment Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the mineral enrichment ingredients market is segmented as-

Powder

Granular

On the basis of ingredient type, the mineral enrichment ingredients market is segmented as-

Zinc

Sodium

Potassium

Calcium

Phosphorous

Magnesium

Citrates

Lactates

Gluconates

Iron

Blends

Others

On the basis of end use, the mineral enrichment ingredients market is segmented as-

Food Industry Dairy Bakery & Confectionary Breakfast Cereals Meat & Fish Ready-to-eat meals Soups, sauces & condiments Snacks Dietary supplements Infant formula Sports Nutrition Convenience food Animal Nutrition Others

Functional Beverages Fortified juices Teas Energy Drinks Alcoholic beverages Others

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Mineral Enrichment Ingredients Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global mineral enrichment ingredients market are Corbion, Barentz, GLC Minerals, LLC, BI Nutraceuticals, Mineral Resources International (UK) Ltd., Stern Ingredients International GmbH, Sonac, Air Liquide, Gadot Biochemical Industries LTD., AkzoNobel N.V., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Basel, Albion Laboratories, Inc., Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Minerals Technologies Inc., EP Minerals, LLC, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., ParkAcre Enterprises Ltd, MORRE-TEC Industries, Kay Dee Feed Company and Nutra Blend, among others.

Global Mineral Enrichment Ingredients Market: Key Takeaways

Amongst the end users, the mineral enrichment ingredients market is primarily accentuated by new product launches. Also, these product launches are followed by robust marketing strategies, which highlight the inclusion of mineral enrichment ingredients in their newly launched products.

Request For Table Of Content @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6662