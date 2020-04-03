Mining Equipment Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Mining Equipment Industry 2019

The global Mining Equipment Market is anticipated to reach USD 121.4 million by 2026. In 2017, the surface mining equipment segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global mining equipment market.

The rapid growth in the demand for metals and minerals majorly drives the growth of this market. Growing usage of resources such as coal and petroleum supports the market growth. The decreasing ore grades further accelerates the adoption of mining equipment. However, high initial investment costs associated with mining equipment, and strict government regulations limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities for mining equipment market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global mining equipment market during the forecast period. A significant growth in the emerging economies of China, Japan, India, and Australia among others drives the growth in this region. Increasing demand for petroleum and coal resources in the region, along with rising industrialization in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various applications of mining equipment include metal mining, mineral mining, coal mining, and others. The metal mining equipment segment is expected to lead the mining equipment market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from emerging economies. The increasing demand for metals such as silver, gold, platinum, and copper for various applications has increased the demand of mining equipment in this application. Use of precious metals such as gold and platinum in jewelry and ornaments has supported the growth of the market.

The well-known companies profiled in the global mining equipment market report include Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Ltd., AB Volvo, Liebherr Group, Caterpillar Inc., Atlas Copco AB, China Coal Technology and Engineering Group Corp., Joy Global Inc., Metso Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Northern Heavy Industries Group Co. Ltd among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Mining Equipment Market Insights

3.1. Mining Equipment – Industry snapshot

3.2. Mining Equipment – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Mining Equipment Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Mining Equipment – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Mining Equipment Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Mining Equipment Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Mining Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Mining Equipment Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6. Mining Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Mining Equipment Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis Mining Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Surface Mining Equipment

4.3. Underground Mining Equipment Mining Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Mining Drills and Breakers

5.3. Mineral Processing Machinery

5.4. Crushing, Pulverizing and Screening Equipment

5.5. Others Mining Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Metal Mining

6.3. Mineral Mining

6.4. Coal Mining

6.5. Others

Continued……

