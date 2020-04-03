Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Outlook with Expected 7.19% CAGR 2019-2024

The global non-alcoholic beer market is expected to grow from USD 32.58 billion 2017 to USD 52.96 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.19%.

The report on global non-alcoholic beer market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global non-alcoholic beer market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Distribution Channel, the non-alcoholic beer is studied across Convenience Stores, Liquor Stores, Online Stores, Restaurants & Bars, and Supermarkets.

Based on geography, the non-alcoholic beer is studied across Americas (United States), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia), and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India).

The non-alcoholic beer market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA

3. Arpanoosh

4. Behnoush Iran

5. Bernard Brewery

6. Big Drop Brewing Co

7. Carlsberg

8. Coors Brewing Company

9. Erdinger Weibbrau

10. Heineken N.V

11. Kirin

12. Krombacher Brauerei

13. Moscow Brewing company

14. Suntory Beer

15. Weihenstephan

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the non-alcoholic beer market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the non-alcoholic beer market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the non-alcoholic beer market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction