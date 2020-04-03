Nutritive Sweetener Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2018 – 2028

In the race to address growing demand for low or sugar-free claims, manufacturers in the food industry are facing a surplus demand for nutritive sweeteners, in turn driving the growth of the nutritive sweetener market. Amid the growing uncertainty regarding the health benefits of the artificial sweeteners, demand for nutritive sweetener continue to rise against the backdrop of growing emphasis on natural ingredients and awareness regarding sugar consumption in moderation, thereby driving the growth of the nutritive sweetener market. In addition, identification of sugar alcohols or nutritive sweeteners in regulating the metabolism of a diabetic person and lowering blood sugar responses has propelled the growth of the nutritive sweetener market.

Although preference for low or no-calorie food is increasing, manufacturers in the F&B industry are facing challenges owing to sugars’ indispensable role in developing food texture and flavor. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the nutritive sweetener market. Multiple applications of nutritive sweeteners have led to the availability of nutritive sweeteners through indirect or direct sales channels as well as through e-retailers in the nutritive sweetener market. However, increasing demand for low calorie or zero calorie sweeteners and growing availability and preference for non-nutritive sweeteners are expected to confine the adoption of nutritive sweeteners in the nutritive sweetener market.

Market Outlook of Nutritive Sweetener

Nutritive sweeteners are caloric sweeteners or sugars which offers energy in the form of carbohydrates. Nutritive sweeteners are present naturally in fresh fruits, however, have a dominant presence in most of the processed foods. Many of the sugar intakes come from the “added sugar” i.e. sugar added during processing or prior to consumption. Nutritive sweeteners are used to improve the texture, increase the shelf life and enhance the flavor of the product. While non-nutritive sweeteners market is currently witnessing robust growth in the developed cluster of countries, nutritive sweeteners are witnessing surging demand in the developing economies and economies in transition as the increasing per capita expenditure on processed food and high product availability of popular food and beverage brands in the retail channels attributed to globalization which is primarily driving the growth of nutritive sweeteners market over the forecast period.

Nutritive sweeteners include sucrose (which is found in raw sugar, cane sugar, brown sugar, powdered sugar and table sugar, fructose which is also known as fruit sugar, corn sugar (type of sugar derived from corn starch), High Fructose Corn Syrup (usually added in beverages such as sodas and soft drinks), honey (composed of 40% fructose and 35% of glucose) and agave. Although, nutritive sweeteners have been associated with plethora lifestyle associated diseases but only when consumed excessively. Consumers are changing their approach for the healthier product, instead of looking only for functional ingredients, they’re emphasizing more on natural products. In addition, consumers are unwilling to compromise on taste and are following holistic approach (i.e. consuming everything in moderation) towards their health which is anticipated to drive the market nutritive sweeteners market during the forecast period.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Increased consumer spending on food products is substantially fuelling the growth of the overall food industry. With urbanization, the processed food market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future especially in the untapped market of developing countries. As shown in the below graph: there is a rapid increase in uban population especially in the developing countries such as India, as shown in the graph below. Urbanization is a direct result of increasing working population, which has resulted in the hectic lifestyle, hence more and more people are opting processed foods to save time. Thus, many international brands of food & beverage products brands and quick are entering or expanding their operations in these price conscious untapped market. Nutritive sweetener is a major ingredient for a majority of these products and attributed to these factors it is anticipated to have robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Nutritive Sweetener: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Nutritive Sweetener market has been segmented as –

Organic Nutritive Sweetener

Conventional Nutritive Sweetener

On the basis of product type, the global Nutritive Sweetener market has been segmented as –

Sucrose

Fructose

Corn Sugar

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Honey

Agave

Others

On the basis of End Use, the global Nutritive Sweetener market has been segmented as –

Household

Food Processing Bakery Confectionery Beverages Pharmaceuticals Dietary Supplements Dairy Products Ice Cream and Desserts Yogurt Flavored Milk Spreads Others Snacks Cereals

Foodservice

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Nutritive Sweetener market has been segmented as –

Direct sales of Nutritive Sweetener

Indirect sales of Nutritive Sweetener Store based Retailing Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Discount Store Food and Drink Specialty Store Independent Small Grocery E-retailers



Global Nutritive Sweetener Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Nutritive Sweetener market are Tate & Lyle, Cargill Inc., Showa Sangyo, Japan Corn Starch Co., COFCO International, Kerry Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bannari Amman Group, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd., Tereos SA, Wilmar International Limited, among other Nutritive Sweetener players

