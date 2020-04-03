Nylon Cable Ties Market 2019 Research Study and Growth – Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, Thomas & Betts, Panduit, Avery Dennison, Advanced Cable Ties, Cobra, Cabac, 3M, SapiSelco, Ever-Ties Cable Tie System, Novoflex, Davico Industrial, Surelock Plastics, KSS, Bay State Cable Ties, Partex and Others

Nylon Cable Ties Market latest research report offers a complete analysis of global industry influencing driving factors, impacting trends and demand , competitive landscape and factors restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, our analysts aim at precisely forecasting the growth rate of the Nylon Cable Ties market using various market sizing methodologies such as bottom-up and top-down approaches to help our clients and other enterprises gain a better understanding of the current Nylon Cable Ties market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years the Nylon Cable Ties market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1120 million by 2024, from US$ 980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nylon Cable Ties business.

The top ten companies were estimated to account for 46% sale volume market share in 2016. The major sales regions mainly located in China Mainland, USA, Europe and Taiwan. And the major manufacturers are included Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, Thomas&Betts, Panduit, Avery Dennison, Advanced Cable Ties, Cobra, Changhong Plastics Group, XINLONG, Longhua Daily and HONT ELECTRICAL, and others.

The major manufacturers are concentrated in China Mainland, North America, Europe and Taiwan. In 2016, China nylon cable ties sales share was about 43.12% in 2016. USA sales share took 14.64% and Europe sales share took 12.18%.

Nylon cable ties have a wide range of applications, which can be used for electrical product, automobile industry and electronic communications and others. The largest end use for nylon cable ties, accounting for about 44.71% of consumption in 2016, is in electrical product segment. The use of nylon cable ties in electrical product is a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 18.57% of nylon cable ties consumption in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Hua Wei, HellermannTyton, Thomas & Betts, Panduit, Avery Dennison, Advanced Cable Ties, Cobra, Cabac, 3M, SapiSelco, Ever-Ties Cable Tie System, Novoflex, Davico Industrial, Surelock Plastics, KSS, Bay State Cable Ties, Partex, YY Cable Accessories, Changhong Plastics Group, XINLONG, Longhua Daily, HONT ELECTRICAL, FVC, Yueqing Xinguang, Yueqing Yu Tai Plastic, Yueqing Huada Plastic, Yongda Plastic, Yueqing Zhengde, HuoJu Plastic, Fengfan Electrical, Igoto Electric, YUEQING ZUANSU, Cnkbo, Ningbo Hongneng and Phoenix Technology Group.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nylon Cable Ties market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Nylon Cable Ties value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

PA66 Cable Ties

PA6 Cable Ties

Others

Segmentation by application:

Electronic Communications

Electrical Product

Automobile Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nylon Cable Ties consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nylon Cable Ties market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nylon Cable Ties manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nylon Cable Ties with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nylon Cable Ties submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

