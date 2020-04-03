Oil And Gas Analytics Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Oil and Gas Analytics Market (by services (professional, cloud, integration and big data and predictive analytics), deployment (premise and hosted), application (upstream, midstream and downstream.)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Oil and Gas Analytics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Oil and Gas Analytics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Oil and Gas Analytics growth factors.

The forecast Oil and Gas Analytics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Oil and Gas Analytics on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global oil and gas analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Oil and gas is a data-driven industry where data form an integral part of the exploration and drilling program, or in using smart metering and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems in midstream, the industry heavily depends on IT and data analytics to increase the speed of finding oil, enhance oil recovery, and reduce health, safety, and environmental risks that arise due to equipment failure or operator error. Oil and gas companies exist in a rapidly changing environment. There are many external challenges which an oil and gas company can face such as new methods for extracting energy, alternative forms of energy that can enter the market and create an oversupply, and so on. Moreover, political disturbances too can create shortages. While facing such uncertainty, many companies place emphasis on better asset management and control. Apart from maintaining effective and efficient oil and gas exploration, it is important to have a favorable environment track record and maintain good public and government relations. In addition, gaining government approval for new exploration and production remains top priorities for good business scope. The potential for Big data and analytics lies in accessing the amount of new and untapped data, thereby enabling the use of data across disciplines.

Untapped value of big data in the oil and gas industry is the factor driving the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. In addition, an increase in demand for oil & gas, and advancements in technology to lower the operation and maintenance cost are the factors fuelling the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. Strict government regulation to ensure safety during operation will further complement the industry growth. However, harsh climatic conditions and communication links and price volatility in oil and gas market is likely to restrain the growth of the oil and gas analytics market. Furthermore, Evolutions of digital oilfields and cloud analytics are anticipated to create immense growth opportunities for the key players in the oil and gas analytics market. The continuous adoption of advanced analytics solutions among energy companies has helped the key production. This is a key factor boosting the uptake of oil and gas analytics.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the oil and gas analytics market .The majority of share is held by U.S owing to the high process rate of oil and gas exploration and production. North America is also one of the regions where the oil price slump has triumph the hardest and has been a major enabler of analytics implementation. This region is showing a major demand in upstream analytics, due to a rapid increase in exploration and production of unconventional oil and shale gas. As for the Asia Pacific, oil and gas analytics a rapidly strengthening, the IT industry is gaining necessity from the region’s oil and gas sector.

Market Segmentation by Deployment and Application

The report on global oil and gas analytics market covers segments such as, services, deployment and application. On the basis of services the global oil and gas analytics market is categorized into professional, cloud, integration and big data and predictive analytics. On the basis of deployment the global oil and gas analytics market is categorized into on premise and hosted. On the basis of application the global oil and gas analytics market is categorized into upstream, midstream and downstream.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oil and gas analytics market such as, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAS Institute Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., Capgemini, Teradata, Hitachi, Oracle, Drillinginfo Inc. and Accenture.

