Polypropylene Pipes Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Polypropylene Pipes Market

Description

Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.

PP-R pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime.

Presently, PP-R pipe is the most common one in the whole PP pipe family.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polypropylene Pipes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PP pipe and fittings have been widely used in household and commercial places. Among those applications, Hot and Cold Water Supply accounted for the largest share, which was 63.46% in 2016.

Compared with PVC pipe or PE pipe market, the PP pipe market is relative small and scattered. Many companies engaged in the industry are middle and small-sized, or the PP pipe business is just a small part in their whole business pattern. Global market of PP pipe was valued at 9831.77 million USD in the year of 2016, increasing from 8445.00 million USD of 2012, with the CAGR of 3.87%.

The global PP pipe consumption is mainly concentrated in China, Europe and North America for the time being. In 2016, the three regions contributed about 77.80% consumption share with the volume of 2919.7 K MT totally. Other regions, like Middle East, Latin America, also show promising demand.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PP-R Pipe

PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hot and Cold Water Supply

Heating Systems

Other

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polypropylene Pipes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PP-R Pipe

1.2.2 PP-R Aluminum Foiled Pipe

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hot and Cold Water Supply

1.3.2 Heating Systems

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kalde

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Kalde Description

2.1.1.2 Kalde Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Kalde Polypropylene Pipes Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Polypropylene Pipes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Product Information

2.1.3 Kalde Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Kalde Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Kalde Polypropylene Pipes Market Share in 2017

2.2 Pipelife

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Pipelife Description

2.2.1.2 Pipelife Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Pipelife Polypropylene Pipes Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Polypropylene Pipes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Product Information

2.2.3 Pipelife Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Pipelife Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Pipelife Polypropylene Pipes Market Share in 2017

2.3 Aquatherm

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Aquatherm Description

2.3.1.2 Aquatherm Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Aquatherm Polypropylene Pipes Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Polypropylene Pipes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Product Information

2.3.3 Aquatherm Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Aquatherm Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Aquatherm Polypropylene Pipes Market Share in 2017

2.4 Pestan

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Pestan Description

2.4.1.2 Pestan Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Pestan Polypropylene Pipes Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Polypropylene Pipes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Product Information

2.4.3 Pestan Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Pestan Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Pestan Polypropylene Pipes Market Share in 2017

2.5 Aquatechnik

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Aquatechnik Description

2.5.1.2 Aquatechnik Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Aquatechnik Polypropylene Pipes Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Polypropylene Pipes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Product Information

2.5.3 Aquatechnik Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Aquatechnik Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Aquatechnik Polypropylene Pipes Market Share in 2017

2.6 PRO AQUA

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 PRO AQUA Description

2.6.1.2 PRO AQUA Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 PRO AQUA Polypropylene Pipes Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Polypropylene Pipes Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Polypropylene Pipes Product Information

2.6.3 PRO AQUA Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 PRO AQUA Polypropylene Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global PRO AQUA Polypropylene Pipes Market Share in 2017

……..CONTINUED

