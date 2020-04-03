Procurement Management Software Market 2019 Global Manufacturers, Application & Technology Market Research Report

Procurement Management Software Market

Procurement management software is a computer program that automates materials purchasing and maintaining inventory. It essentially does several jobs at once while maintaining accuracy in all. Just a few of its responsibilities include generating purchase orders, implementing the process of ordering, matching invoices to delivered materials, and making payment for the bills electronically.

Procurement management software can help automate the entire requisition and procurement process, compare proposals, track vendor performance, reduce un-managed spend, gain real-time visibility and control, and deliver a strong, demonstrable ROI across your entire organization. When integrated with your ERP solution, your organization’s purchasing data is transmitted quickly, and is instantly available on financial and operational reports.

The Procurement Management Software Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

Web-based

Segmentation by application:

Large Companies and Multinational Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Companies

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Tradogram

Promena

Officewise

GEP

NybSys

Empronc Solutions Pvt

Oracle

Comindware

Coupa

PurchaseControl

Bellwether

Procurify

ProjecTools

Paramount WorkPlace

MercuryGate International Inc

Agilyx New Zealand

Aufait

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Procurement Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Procurement Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Procurement Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Procurement Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Procurement Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Procurement Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Procurement Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Company Formations

2.2.2 Company Law Compliance Services

2.2.3 Corporate Governance Services

2.3 Procurement Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Procurement Management Software Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Procurement Management Software by Players

3.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Procurement Management Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Procurement Management Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Procurement Management Software by Regions

4.1 Procurement Management Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Procurement Management Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Procurement Management Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Procurement Management Software Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Procurement Management Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Procurement Management Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Procurement Management Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

….Continued

