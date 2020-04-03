Real-Time Clock (RTC) IC Market: Driven by rising demand of consumer electronics industry and automotive industry

Real-Time Clock (RTC) IC also referred as computer clock devices are integrated ultra-low-power devices that are designed to keep track of the current time and date relative to the real world. The real-time clock/calendar provides seconds, minutes, hours, day, date, month, and year information. The real-time clock IC market is expected to expand at a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of RTC IC in across diverse range of applications starting from consumer electronics devices such as computer, mobile phones, IoT devices, digital camera, printers, battery power devices and other electronics.

Rising demand of real-time clock IC in automotive and industrial equipment is a key force expected to drive the global real-time clock IC market over the forecast period. Rising demand of consumer electronics industry and automotive industry is expected to spur the demand of real-time clock IC is upcoming period. Introduction of IoT and automation process requires high performance real-time clock IC and is expected to drive the demand of real-time clock IC during forecast period. However, the current consumption of the real-time clock IC drains out battery life and is one of the factor going to hinder the growth of the market.

The key players are collaborating with component manufactures to understand the involvement of a real-time clock IC on different devices. NXP Semiconductor is offering series of state-of-the-art real-time clock IC that are integrated with temperature sensor, alarm function, count down time and others functions. Further efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59367

The global real-time clock IC market is segmented on the basis of type, interface, power source, end user and region. On basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into oscillator based and power line frequency based. In most of the real-time clock IC time is controlled by an on-chip crystal oscillator. By interface, the market is segmented into parallel and serial interface. By power source, the market has been segmented into primary source, and battery backed.

In battery backed type, the built-in power-sense circuitry detects power failures and automatically switches to the backup supply, maintaining time and date operation. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, wearables, healthcare, automotive, metering, industrial, and other applications. High demand of real-time clock IC in automotive industry for car radio, GPS and tracking systems, dashboard, engine controller, car mobile & entertainment systems, tachometers and other applications is expected to contribute towards growth of the market.

Request For Table Of Content https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59367

In the region wise study, the global real-time clock IC market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2018. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the real-time clock IC with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. However, The U.S is expected to exhibit high market growth over the forecast period owing to its early technological advancement and high capital expenditure.

The global real-time clock IC market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products and acquiring small companies to gain market share in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductor, Micro Crystal AG, Diodes, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, ROHM Semiconductor, Farnell UK, Parallax, Inc., Ricoh Semiconductor, Abracon LLC and others.