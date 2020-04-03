RECYCLE YARN MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Global Recycle Yarn market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recycle Yarn.

This report researches the worldwide Recycle Yarn market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Recycle Yarn breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Recycle Yarn capacity, production, value, price and market share of Recycle Yarn in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Recycle Yarn Breakdown Data by Type

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

Recycle Yarn Breakdown Data by Application

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other

Recycle Yarn Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Recycle Yarn capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Recycle Yarn manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Recycle Yarn :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Recycle Yarn Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycle Yarn Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Recycled PET Yarn

1.4.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

1.4.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recycle Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Carpet

1.5.3 Clothing

1.5.4 Car

1.5.5 Building

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recycle Yarn Production

2.1.1 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Recycle Yarn Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Recycle Yarn Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Recycle Yarn Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Recycle Yarn Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Recycle Yarn Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Recycle Yarn Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Recycle Yarn Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Recycle Yarn Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Recycle Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Recycle Yarn Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Recycle Yarn Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Recycle Yarn Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Recycle Yarn Production by Regions

4.1 Global Recycle Yarn Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Recycle Yarn Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Recycle Yarn Production

4.2.2 United States Recycle Yarn Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Recycle Yarn Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Recycle Yarn Production

4.3.2 Europe Recycle Yarn Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Recycle Yarn Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Recycle Yarn Production

4.4.2 China Recycle Yarn Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Recycle Yarn Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Recycle Yarn Production

4.5.2 Japan Recycle Yarn Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Recycle Yarn Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Martex Fiber

8.1.1 Martex Fiber Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.1.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Unifi

8.2.1 Unifi Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.2.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Patagonia

8.3.1 Patagonia Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.3.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

8.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.4.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Ecological Textiles

8.5.1 Ecological Textiles Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.5.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hilaturas Ferre

8.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.6.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Haksa Tekstil

8.7.1 Haksa Tekstil Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.7.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Filatures Du Parc

8.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.8.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

8.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.9.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 APM INDUSTRIES

8.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Recycle Yarn

8.10.4 Recycle Yarn Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Pashupati Polytex

8.12 HYOSUNG

8.13 Nilit

8.14 LIBOLON

8.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

8.16 Haili Group

8.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

8.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

8.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

8.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

8.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

8.22 Zhonglang Group

8.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

