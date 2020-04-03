Refined Cotton Market Size and Future Growth 2019-2024: Georgia-Pacific, Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber, Swan Fiber (CHTC), Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton, Fargona Kimyo Zavodi, Global Komsco Daewoo, Sriman Chemicals, ADM Southern Cellulose, Milouban, North Sichuan Nitrocellulose and Others

Refined cotton raw material is cotton linter. Global cotton resource is mainly distributed in China, India, USA, Pakistan and Brazil etc. China has abundant raw material resource and global major refined cotton suppliers are located in China. In 2017, China produced 461.5 kilo ton refined cotton, accounting for 65.76% of global total production.

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.

The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as “special industrial monosodium glutamate”.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Georgia-Pacific, Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber, Swan Fiber (CHTC), Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton, Fargona Kimyo Zavodi, Global Komsco Daewoo, Sriman Chemicals, ADM Southern Cellulose, Milouban, North Sichuan Nitrocellulose, Hubei Golden Ring, Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry, Zibo Huawei Biotechnology, CELSUR, Jinqiu Cotton and Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Refined Cotton market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Refined Cotton value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Segmentation by application:

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Refined Cotton consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Refined Cotton market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Refined Cotton manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Refined Cotton with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Refined Cotton submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

