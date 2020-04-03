Signaling System 7 (SS7) Market 2025: Report focuses on status, future forecast, growth opportunity

SS7 is a set of telephony signaling protocols that are used to set up most of the worlds public switched telephone network (PSTN) telephone calls. SS7 primarily sets up and tears down telephone calls, but other uses include number translation, prepaid billing mechanisms, local number portability, short message service (SMS), and a variety of mass-market services.

The Asian region offers a huge growth potential for SS7 Signaling Transfer Point due to rapid technological development and existence of a large number of industries. Asian countries are slated to register the highest CAGR of 3.75% over the forecast period, 2016-2022, owing to increase demand in technology and investments by various network operator in the region.

In 2018, the global Signaling System 7 (SS7) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2057436

This report focuses on the global Signaling System 7 (SS7) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Signaling System 7 (SS7) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dialogic Inc (U.S.)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

Sonus Networks, Inc (U.S.)

Tieto Oyj (Finland)

NetNumber, Inc (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Mitel Networks (Canada)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Comprises Access Link

Bridge Link

Cross Link

Diagonal Link

Extended Link

Fully Associated Link

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-signaling-system-7-ss7-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com