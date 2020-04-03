Smart Factory Market Business Growth 2019-2024: Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Company, Schnieder Electric, Atos SE, Rockwell Automation Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH

North America was the largest market with a market share of 29.09% in 2012 and 26.56% in 2017 with an increase of 2.53%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 26.50% and 18.92% in 2016.

The smart factory market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application and the whole world response to the industry 4.0. What is more, continuous advancement in machine intelligence and internet is expected to bring about a fourth industrial revolution, expected to offer a wide range of benefits, including greater efficiency, flexibility, and safety. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What more, there are some problems to be solved ahead, such as the whole supply chain, the whole eco-system, the fierce competition, the high cost, the international standard and so on.

The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, including the software and hardware, as well as the services, pay attention to all of the supply chain and eco-system and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

Smart Factory is the advanced factory that has cyber-physical systems where materials can be moved efficiently across the factory floor. This advanced system has integrated computing codes that provides automation solution.

Within the modular structured smart factories, cyber-physical systems monitor physical processes, create a virtual copy of the physical world and make decentralized decisions. Over the Internet of Things, cyber-physical systems communicate and cooperate with each other and with humans in real time, and via the Internet of Services, both internal and cross-organizational services are offered and used by participants of the value chain.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Company, Schnieder Electric, Atos SE, Rockwell Automation Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Factory market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Factory value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Others

Segmentation by application:

Automobile and Transportation

Food and Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical and Material

Oil and Gas

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Factory consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Factory market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Factory manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Factory with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Factory submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

