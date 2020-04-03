Smart Grid Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Our latest research report entitled Smart Grid Market (by technology (advanced metering infrastructure, software, and hardware, communication technologies, distribution automation, transmission upgrades, cybersecurity)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smart Grid. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smart Grid cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smart Grid growth factors.

The forecast Smart Grid Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart Grid on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global smart grid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The smart grid is the term, refers to the electric network contains various electric components including transmission lines, transformers, substation and several other components that helps to deliver electricity from the power plant to consumer. The smart grid is the reliable and efficient digital technology that uses intellectual two-way digital communication and deliver power through integration of renewable energy sources, smart transmission and distribution system. Smart grid enables real-time monitoring, analysis and control of the power system that further helps to improve efficiency, minimize the transmission and distribution loss, and reduce energy consumption and cost.

The conventional electricity system may blackout due to some electricity disturbances that can majorly affect banking, communications, traffic, and security systems. The smart grid system is able to handle the electricity conflicts caused by the storms, earthquakes, large solar flares, and terrorist attacks by allowing for automatic rerouting when equipment fails. For instance, The U.S. smart grid plant contains more than 9,200 electric generating units, having more than 1 million megawatts of generating capacity connected to more than 600,000 miles of transmission lines. The benefits offered by the smart grid over the conventional power supply system is the major factor facilitating the growth of the smart grids market worldwide. In addition, the smart grid technology allows customer-owned power generators to produce power when it is not available from utilities. The distribution generation facility provided by the smart grid technology helps hospitals, traffic light, police department and many other systems to operate during the emergency situations.

The distribution power generation facility of smart grid is expected to boost the growth of smart grid market. The factors such as favorable government policies, growing Government initiatives for Smart Meter Roll-Outs and rising demand of integration of renewable energy are contributing in the growth of smart grid market. However, high setup cost and lack of expertise are the factors hampering the growth of smart grid market. Moreover, growing energy infrastructure and trending smart city projects are projected to create the many opportunities for the smart grid market in upcoming years. Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in the smart grid market owing to the rapidly growing technological and infrastructure advancements in the energy sectors. The increasing adoption of smart meter in the Asia Pacific region is likely to boost the growth of smart grid market in this region.

Market Segmentation by Technology

The report on global smart grid market covers segments such as, technology. On the basis of technology the global smart grid market is categorized into advanced metering infrastructure, software and hardware, communication technologies, distribution automation, transmission upgrades and cyber security.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global smart grid market such as, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Sensus, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Alstom, Landis+Gyr and Itron.

