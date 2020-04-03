Specific Pathogen Free Animals (SPF) Market Trends, Size, Segmentation and Development Overview – 2027

Specific pathogen free animals is a term used for the animals which are used in laboratory and are free of particular pathogens. This special group or stock of animals is kept under the highly monitored system to ensure that these are free of any of contamination. Specific pathogen free animals do not mean that they should be free of all types of pathogens or infection, but instead, it means these animals should be free of pathogens specified by the supplier in their requirement. These animals the bred under controlled lab conditions to keep them from any type of infection but this does not mean that specific pathogen free animals are resistant to specified pathogens. Once specific pathogen free animals are removed from the bio-secure facility, they lost their specific pathogen free animals status.

Specific Pathogen free (SPF) Animals Market: Drivers and Restraints

Over the past few years research has been increased in the medical field due to increasing prevalence of various disease conditions. These research require animals which are healthy or free of specific infections or pathogens to ensure that these conditions do not interfere with the drug which is being tested. Increasing number of research is driving the growth of specific pathogen free animals market. Hidden risks associated with the specific pathogen free animals can restraint the market as these animals are not diagnosed for the pathogens other than specified.

Specific Pathogen free (SPF) Animals Market: Segmentation

The global specific pathogen free animals market can be segmented on the basis of species, end user and geography.

On the basis of species the global specific pathogen free animals market can be segmented into:

Mouse

Chicken

Pig

Shrimp

Rabbit

Others

On the basis of end users the global specific pathogen free animals market can be segmented as:

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

Specific Pathogen free (SPF) Animals Market: Overview

Over the past few years, research is increasing in the healthcare field to identify various disease conditions and develop drugs to treat those conditions. Due to these factors specific pathogen free animals market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Specific pathogen free animals are kept under controlled conditions and breeding is also done under the controlled environment to ensure that they are free of specified pathogens. Specific pathogens free animals are useful for development and testing of vaccines and also for immunological studies. Cases of Immunological studies and vaccines developments are increasing which is expected to boost the growth of specific pathogen free animals market. Specific pathogen free animals are also essential in bioassay studies which is also expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Specific Pathogen free (SPF) Animals Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global specific pathogen free animals market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan & Middle East and Africa. North America is most attractive market for the specific pathogen free animals and also expected to be fastest growing market over the forecast period. Followed by which is Europe. Growth in this region is due to presence of high number research institutes and contract research organizations. Also increasing funding by government bodies to facilitate the research and develop vaccines for various disease conditions is also expected to facilitate the growth of specific pathogen free animals market in these regions. Asia Pacific region especially, China, India and South Korea are expected to show significant growth as specific pathogen free animals market due to increasing research and emerging biotechnology market.

Specific Pathogen free (SPF) Animals Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global specific pathogen free animals market are, The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Envigo, Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. and Australian BioResources.