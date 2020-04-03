Telematics Solutions Market Size by Global Industry Analysis 2018 and Forecast to 2023 by Revenue, Type, Application, Growth

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In this report, Research Reports Inc. studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Telematics Solutions market for 2018-2023.

Telematics is an interdisciplinary field that encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies, road transportation, road safety, electrical engineering (sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc.), and computer science (multimedia, Internet, etc.).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Robert Bosch,Continental,LG Electronics,Verizon,Harman,Delphi Automotive,Visteon,Magneti Marelli,Tomtom,Qualcomm Technologies,Intel,Trimble .

The dominant factor of the growth of the telematics solutions market is the growing number of regulatory mandates for vehicle safety and security.

Over the next five years, Research Reports Inc. projects that Telematics Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Telematics Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Research Reports Inc. considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Construction Equipment

Agriculture Tractors

Segmentation by application:

Fuel Management

Location/Usage Tracking

Maintenance and Repair Scheduling

Navigation

Diagnostics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries .

In addition, t his report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Telematics Solutions consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Telematics Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Telematics Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Telematics Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Telematics Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies .

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Telematics Solutions Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Telematics Solutions by Players

4 Telematics Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Telematics Solutions Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion .

