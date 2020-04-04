3D Printing Market Growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025

The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the U.S. dominated the North America market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. While, in Asia-Pacific, Japan dominates the current market.

Growth in use of 3D printing in the automotive industry, ability to provide customized products, and efficient logistics management drive the market. However, high cost of 3D printing and lack of skilled labor impede its growth. In future, rise in 3D printing applications in healthcare and other industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

In 2017, in terms of revenue, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) segment dominated the global 3D printing market in the technology category. By end user, the aerospace & defense segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2019‐“2025). The key players are adopting new techniques to provide advanced and innovative products to the customers.

